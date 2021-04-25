Tipperary People of Great Note book available

'Tipperary People of Great Note' book on sale

Well known Community activist Martin Quinn’s new book 'Tipperary People of Great Note' is now available to purchase at Dolan's SuperValu, Cahir.

The book is a snapshot in time of the lives of 86 prominent Tipperary men and women, many of whom emigrated from Tipperary and left their mark across the world.

With a foreword from historian and former Minister of State, Dr. Martin Mansergh, the selection in the book illustrates the contribution that Tipperary women and men of varied backgrounds made to their community, to national life, and to humanity generally. It would make a great addition to anyone’s book collection, so do check it out!