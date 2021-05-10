Tipperary man says that over 7 million people in East Africa are on the edge of starvation

A deadly mix of conflict, COVID-19 and the climate crisis have pushed more than 7 million people across six countries in East Africa to the edge of starvation. There are 12.8 million acutely malnourished children and 33.8 million people are acutely food insecure in East Africa. According to UN reports, approximately 108,000 people in East Africa are under catastrophic famine conditions, a phase marked by critical acute malnutrition, starvation, destitution, and death.



“The situation in East Africa is devastating and unacceptable,” Tipperary man, Maurice Sadlier, Programmes Director for World Vision Ireland, said. “Conflict, Covid-19 and the increasingly catastrophic effects of the climate crisis are driving this disaster. We are marshalling resources to support the most vulnerable communities across the Region to avert the catastrophic effects of hunger, starvation, and loss of livelihoods. It is not too late to avert the crisis, but it will soon be if the World doesn’t act quickly and decisively.”



The economic impact of COVID-19 lockdowns has destroyed livelihoods and pushed millions into desperation in East Africa. World Vision Ireland has warned that this challenging period could erode human and economic development gains that have been made towards the global Sustainable Development Goals across the region. The rising food insecurity also increases the risks faced by women and girls, including gender-based violence and sexual exploitation and abuse.

Based on the need in the Region, World Vision will implement a multi country response in Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, and Uganda. The charity aims to reach approximately 3.2 million people, including 1.2 million children, with its hunger crisis response. In 2020, World Vision reached more than 4.7 million children through its multi-sector interventions in Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, Somalia, and South Sudan.



To donate to World Vision Ireland, please go to worldvision.ie