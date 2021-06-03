€973,000 for Tipperary local roads welcomed by Deputy Jackie Cahill

Deputy Jackie Cahill has today welcomed details of a €973,000 climate adaptation investment programme for regional and local roads in Tipperary. The Programme will aid the Local Authority in implementing 21 road improvement projects across the county while building on the support provided under the 2020 July Stimulus Plan. Deputy Cahill welcomed the Government’s announcement of further investment in Tipperary’s roads today, that will tackle flooding issues in a number of locations around the county, and highlighted the Government’s continued investment in rural Ireland under this roads programme.

In welcoming this funding announcement today, the Fianna Fáil T.D. for Tipperary said: “I am delighted to welcome the announcement today through the Department of Transport that will see almost €1million going into flood relief works on local roads right around the county.

“I have been working very closely with the Fianna Fáil team on Tipperary County Council and senior Council engineers on a number of these projects for some time now, and I am delighted to see that we have successfully secured funding for projects in various locations around the county, such as €65,000 for Moycarky Village for draining and network upsizing. This is one particular project I know that Cllr Seán Ryan has been diligently working on for many years now.

“I am delighted to confirm that Golden will see the installation of a concrete retaining wall to retain the road embankment and a culvert replacement, with total investment in the Cloghleigh retaining wall and culvert of €180,000.

Deputy Jackie Cahill

“From Rathcabbin, where the local drainage scheme will see a €20,000 investment, right down to the North Quays in Carrick-on-Suir receiving €15,000, today’s announcement is seeing investment in local roads right across the county, and I very much welcome this.

“There is still a great deal of work to be done in getting our county’s roads up to standard, particularly local and regional roads, and I will continue to work with my colleagues in Government and on Tipperary County Council to deliver for the county”, Cahill concluded.