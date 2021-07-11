Remembering a tragic loss - Denis Sadleir, Tipperary and those who died by accident during the War of Independence

As might be expected, during the course of the War of Independence a century ago the Third Tipperary Brigade lost a number of volunteers to accidents.



Considering that by the Truce, July 11, 1921, the Brigade had an enlistment of almost 3,500 men, surprisingly few were lost to accidents. One drowned while on patrol, and two were the victims of accidental shootings by comrades. The second victim of such accidental shooting was Commdt. Denis Sadleir, OC Fifth Battalion (Clonmel).



He was a farmer’s son from Rathkenny, Fethard, who had been born in 1899. Along with two of his brothers, Michael and Thomas, he’d joined the Irish Volunteers in Drangan in 1918. He later transferred to Clonmel and was elected Commandant of the Fifth Battalion there.



Denis was a very active freedom fighter and participated in many operations. One of the more amazing ones occurred at Knockroe, Drangan, on March 6, 1921. About a dozen officers of the Companies of the Seventh Battalion gathered to pay over monies that had been collected for their arms fund. The house in which they’d assembled was quietly surrounded by crown forces. As the attendees began to disperse the military fired on them with a machine gun.



Sadleir was one of the few armed volunteers present. Using his revolver he engaged the enemy and his covering fire enabled the majority of his comrades to escape. Even so, three of them were unfortunately killed.



On June 13, 1921, the day of Dan Breen’s wedding, Brigadier Dinny Lacey’s No. 1 Flying Column was billeted in Cloneen. Sadleir gave a course in rifle practice to the ASU. In spite of strict orders to the contrary, he and a good friend of his engaged in a bout of caffling. It ended when he was shot in the head and died instantly from laceration of the brain and shock.

He was temporarily, and secretly, buried near Grangemockler. Following the Truce his remains were disinterred and buried with full military honours in the family plot in Drangan.

Neil Ryan laying a wreath at the grave of Denis Sadleir

On Sunday, May 13 last, the centenary of his death, a group of local people gathered at his grave to remember and honour him. Michael Moroney was master of ceremonies. Having welcomed all present he explained the reason for the commemoration and placed it in its historical context.



Then the local PP, Very Rev. Fr. Anthony Lambe, offered a prayer for Denis and the Sadleir family, and blessed their grave. The Proclamation was read by T. J. Keane. That was followed by wreath laying by relatives of the deceased and by the Secretary of the Third Tipperary Brigade Old IRA Commemoration Committee.



Niamh Hassett delivered the oration. In it she outlined the career of Commdt. Sadleir, his dedication, and that of his family, to the cause of Ireland’s freedom, and the circumstances of his tragic death. Then Hannah Noonan read the poem “Cloneen”.

An ONE trumpeter sounded the Last Post, and Eric Wilson, grandson of two volunteers, brought proceedings to a close by singing Amhrán na bhFiann.



Two members of the Commemoration Committee then travelled to Magowry medieval graveyard. There, along with some local people, they laid a wreath on the graves of the Clancy brothers. This was the earliest opportunity to honour them due to their centenaries occurring during lockdown.



Lt. Martin Clancy had been murdered in cold blood on the roadside close to his home on November 19, 1920. His brother Martin, Adjutant of the Drangan Volunteer Company, was one of those killed at Knockroe the following March 6.

Our freedom was bought at a great price. We must never forget those who paid it with their lives.

Go sábhála Dia Éire.