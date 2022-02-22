Search

22 Feb 2022

St Molleran's GAA Club's juvenile and adult teams get ready for the new season

Carrick-on-Suir GAA Club players plan Last Man Standing competition fundraiser

St Molleran's GAA Club at Coolnamuck, Carrick-on-Suir

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

22 Feb 2022 7:00 PM

St Molleran’s GAA Club’s juvenile secretary and chairperson attended an information session in Waterford on the Well!Kids programme of fun activities for 4–6 year-olds designed to develop fundamental movement skills and GAA skills in an enjoyable manner.
They found the session very informative and look forward to the season ahead. The club’s Juvenile Academy recommences on March 23. and juvenile teams are resuming training.
The adult panels are being put through their paces with Richie Kennedy. These are very worthwhile sessions and will hopefully stand players in good stead for the season ahead.
The club was saddened to hear of the death of Marie Doherty, mother of Frankie (Pepsi) Doherty, former St. Molleran’s and Waterford hurler. The club extends sympathy to all of Marie’s family at this sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media