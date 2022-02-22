St Molleran's GAA Club's juvenile and adult teams get ready for the new season

St Molleran's GAA Club at Coolnamuck, Carrick-on-Suir
St Molleran’s GAA Club’s juvenile secretary and chairperson attended an information session in Waterford on the Well!Kids programme of fun activities for 4–6 year-olds designed to develop fundamental movement skills and GAA skills in an enjoyable manner.
They found the session very informative and look forward to the season ahead. The club’s Juvenile Academy recommences on March 23. and juvenile teams are resuming training.
The adult panels are being put through their paces with Richie Kennedy. These are very worthwhile sessions and will hopefully stand players in good stead for the season ahead.
The club was saddened to hear of the death of Marie Doherty, mother of Frankie (Pepsi) Doherty, former St. Molleran’s and Waterford hurler. The club extends sympathy to all of Marie’s family at this sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.
Garda Jamie Ryan, Cahir, rising the tri-colour at sunrise on Tuesday to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána.
HSE are urging people who are immunocompromised to avail of an additional dose of the covid-19 vaccine
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.