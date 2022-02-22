Swan GAA Club's latest lotto jackpot prize is €3,500

Carrick Swan GAA Club
Carrick Swan GAA Club’s lotto jackpot is €3,500 for this week’s draw on Thursday, February 24.
The jackpot wasn’t won in last week’s draw. Seven players matched three numbers and won €30 each. Numbers drawn were 7,10, 22,25.
The club extends condolences to the Robinson family, Treacy Park and Doherty family, Carrickbeg on their recent bereavements.
Garda Jamie Ryan, Cahir, rising the tri-colour at sunrise on Tuesday to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the foundation of An Garda Síochána.
HSE are urging people who are immunocompromised to avail of an additional dose of the covid-19 vaccine
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.