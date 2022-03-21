Greyhounds: Tullovin blossoms as Thurles' Saturday fastest

Very much an in-form runner at Thurles Greyhound Stadium throughout the early part of the season, Roger Brereton’s Tullovin Flower (Confident Rankin-Angelisa) claimed a fourth win from her latest six outings on Saturday while setting up a hattrick attempt in a fastest of the night performance to land her A2 525 contest in gutsy fashion.



The versatile June 2019 whelp scored over 570-yards last time and without a penalty on the grading table, claimed a ninth career win in total when staying strongly over the standard trip this time. With a middle seed applied this week, the Brereton stalwart broke just off the pace from trap 4 and tracked Foxrock Genius and Heavens Dexter to the backstraight in third position.



With four lengths to recover on the leader at halfway, Tullovin Flower impressed while reducing her arrears to just a length at the third bend and though briefly checked while turning, rallied to re-join the leader off the final turn. Striking the front on the run to the line, one last threat did remain as Bogger Maria had tracked the winner’s every move from halfway and thoroughly catching the eye, ensured a tight half-length winning margin for Tullovin Flower in a sharp 29.20 (-30).



Only just surpassed for the fastest win of the night, a warm A1 525 was claimed by Christy & Louise Meaney’s Kylenoe Steph (Ballymac Best-Toms Linda) as the strong runner found her fifth career win in highly impressive fashion.



Last successful in the same grade in early January, the September 2019 whelp broke behind the pace from trap 2 as Cabra Sonic led around the opening bends when repelling Abigails Power while turning. A tight tussle on the run to halfway, however, saw the Meaney winner reach full stride and striking the front before the closing bends, Kylenoe Steph ran out a ready two and a half winner over Abigails Power in 29.22 (-30).



Cleo completes Cabra brace

Leading owner of 2021 at Thurles, young Paddy Scally is not shy of winners in the early part of this new season either and claimed a double on Saturday when Cabra Cleo (Pat C Sabbath-Cabra Laura) bounced back near her best to land her A4 525.



Successful two runs back in A5, the May 2019 whelp got to grips with her small rise when breaking well from trap 2 to immediately command the rails position. Bested for early dash however, it was Killenaulespirit who led around the bends as the eventual winner duelled with Johnnypateenmike for second.



Securing second for herself at the third bend, Cabra Cleo would then prove much the strongest close home and striking the front off the final bend, she skipped clear to a two-length verdict over Killenaulespirit in 29.38 (-30).



Sparking the Scally double in the earlier A3 525, Cabra Veyron (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) gained reward for his recent trio of runner-up performances when the early pacer led throughout his seventh career win, crucially shutting the door on Totos Day at the third bend before gallantly repelling that same rival for a two-length verdict in 29.54 (-30).



A rare return to six-bend racing at Thurles offered an intriguing contest for novice stayers in the DD0 840 and though competitive for a circuit, the exacting test returned a facile winner in the shape of Samuel McQuade’s Dapper Anna (Ballymac Eske-Designer).



An April 2020 pup with a victory over 525-yards in her three-race career start, the Cavan raider had looked a natural for longer trips and having trailed the field for much of a circuit on Saturday, justified the suspicion when much the strongest in the latter stages. It was Totos Fancy who led throughout the initial exchanges before overhauled by Woodenstown Elf, but that second pacesetter would succumb to Dapper Anna on the backstraight for the second time as the McQuade winner skipped clear to post 48.23 (-40) with thirteen lengths to spare!



Back over four bends and the next best on Saturday arrived in the concluding A5 525 as Dan Clancy’s Four For Johnny (Droopys Jet-Killduff Kerry) set up a hattrick bid with back-to-back victories in the grade.



A January 2017 whelp, the hugely likeable veteran confirmed her rude well-being when breaking just off the pace from trap 5 before tracking Knockroe Lee to the opening bend with less than a length to recover. Using all of her canny track-craft to nip inside that rival at the second bend, the Clancy Stalwart skipped clear to a two-length halfway lead and completed with the minimum of fuss thereafter, posting 29.51 (-30) in a four and a half length verdict over Knockroe Lee.



A first A5 525 on Saturday, the preceding contest brought a return to winning ways for Brian Bowe’s Foxrock Callum (Candlelight King-Swift Inny) when taking advantage of an ease in grade for a sixth career win.



Breaking on level terms from trap 3, the April 2019 whelp outpaced rivals to his inside before repelling Coosane Megan for a lead around the opening bends. Extending beyond his one and a half length winning margin at halfway, Foxrock Callum held that same rival at bay when posting 29.67 (-30).



Commencing the action in Saturday’s opening A7 525, James Treacy’s Montore Brian (Ardnasool Jet-Montore Sally) claimed maiden victory when striking the front on the run to the closing bends for a six and a half-length verdict over Tetra Bella in 29.76 (-30) before Paul Ryan’s Diegos Bella (Dorotas Wildcat-Diegos Roxy) claimed a first win in the following A6 525, sharing the spoils with Kittys Spirit (Laughil Blake-Shewhodareswins) as the pair couldn’t be separated in 29.74 (-30).



A sole sprint event on Saturday saw Roy Ellis’s Dansophellia (Laughil Blake-Market Glory) double her win tally in the S4 350, bouncing back to form with a smart break from trap 2 in her one and a half length defeat of Borna Tara in 18.41 (-10) while the remaining A6 525 went to Heavens Dollar (Droopys Cain-Heavens Lilly) as the Sue O’Neill charge got the better of Dromulton Jet in an entertaining buckle, posting 29.82 (-30) in a one length verdict.



Top Dog

Striking a rare blow for the boys on Saturday, Cabra Veyron (Kinloch Brae-Cabra Ebony) thoroughly deserved his A3 525 victory in 29.54 (-30) following three runner-up performances on the spin.



Best Bitch

With the ladies dominant this week, the victory of Tullovin Flower (Confident Rankin-Angelisa) confirmed her as the most in form runner on the Thurles circuit of late and representing a career best, she will be difficult to contain in the same grade next time.



One To Watch

Opportunities at extreme distances are rare but a natural for that type of test, Dapper Anna (Ballymac Eske-Designer) is an April 2020 pup who can be a star over six-bends given natural progression for her 840-yard win and though her Saturday performance leaves her in D2 for now, she looks certain to leave that level behind following just four career starts, while marathon distances could eventually see her realise her greatest potential.