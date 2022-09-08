Search

08 Sept 2022

‘Outpouring of emotion’ across NI about news of Queen’s health

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 6:35 PM

There will be an “outpouring of emotion” across Northern Ireland at the news the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.

All the Queen’s children are gathering at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen after doctors became concerned for her health.

Speaking in Belfast, Sir Jeffrey said: “We are all watching on with increasing alarm and concern about the news that is breaking.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family as they gather at Balmoral.

“I know across Northern Ireland there will be an outpouring of emotion right now.

“The Queen has been a constant in our lives, unshakeable. She has provided strong leadership to this country in some very difficult and challenging times.”

Sir Jeffrey continued: “Her presence in Northern Ireland, her support for reconciliation, the work that she has done in building bridges with the Republic of Ireland.

“She has made an enormous contribution to our lives, to our nation and our heart goes out to her majesty and her family in these very difficult times.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long tweeted to wish the Queen a full and swift recovery.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said his thoughts and prayers were with the Queen and her family at this time.

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Dr John Kirkpatrick, said he was concerned to hear the news from Balmoral.

He said: “Praying for Her Majesty and her family at this very anxious time, as many across our denomination will be.”

Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh Rev John McDowell urged people to pray for the Queen.

