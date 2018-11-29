The late Mary Kennedy, R.I.P., Templemore

The death occurred on November 11th of Mary Kennedy, Church Street Templemore.

Aged 73, Mary was well known and loved in the community. She had been in failing health for the past few years and died at Villa Marie Nursing Home where she resided for the past six months.

A native of the town, born and reared in Church Street Templemore, Mary was second of three children born to the late Patrick and Margaret Kennedy. In her younger days Mary worked for some years in Newman’s Shop in Main Street.

Mary loved a game of Bingo and cards, and enjoyed listening to music. In later years she looked forward to attending the local Day Care Centre where she had many friends.

She was a wonderful sister, aunt, and sister-in-law and was loved dearly by her family members to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

Her remains reposed in Grey’s Funeral Home, and following Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore, Mary was laid to rest in the family grave beside her late parents in Templeree Cemetery.

She is survived by her sister Nancy, brother Tommy, sister-in-law Teresa, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.