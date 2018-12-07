Late Micheál Darmody, Cashel

Deep regret and sadness was felt in our parish and surrounding districts on learning of the death of Micheál Darmody, Boscabell, which occurred on Sunday, November 25 at the Bons Secours Hospital, Cork.

His untimely passing at the age of 53 and after a short illness came as a great shock to his family, neighbours and friends.

Although officially in the parish of Cashel, Micheál and his family like many others from that area were regular mass goers in Dualla.

His wife Mary is only daughter of Mikie and Bridie Heffernan., Dualla. He was predeceased by his parents Michael and Bridie in recent years.

Micheál who had a great love of the land, was hardworking and throughout his life displayed a good work ethic with great attention to detail.

He will be fondly remembered as he travelled on his beloved tractor doing hedge cutting in surrounding areas. Above all, he was a good family man and was of quiet and kindly disposition.

His remains which were reposing at Devitts Funeral Parlour, Cashel were removed to St. John the Baptist Church on Tuesday and after Requiem Mass on the following day celebrated by Fr. Joe Egan PP Boherlahan and assisted by Fr Endy Brady PP Cashel, Fr. James Ryan, Cashelook and Fr. John McGrath, Rosegreen, interment took place in St. Cormas Cemetery, Cashel.

He is survived by his wife Mary and daughters Kiara and Sinead. Also by Mairead and Marian (sisters), Mikie Heffernan (father-in-law), John, Michael and Thomas (brothers-in-law), uncles, aunts, niece Orla, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

Peace to his soul.