Late Sister Kathleen Mary Flaherty, Cloughjordan and Auckland, New Zealand

The death has taken place in Auckland, New Zealand of Sister Kathleen Mary Flaherty, formerly from Ballygibbon. Her name in religion was Sister Christopher. She came from a family of seven girls and two boys. Her parents were Timothy Flaherty and Julia Hayes. Remarkably five of her six sisters, Bridget, Ellen, Julia, Peggy and Annie Teresa all became nuns. Her other sister Mary married Danny Casey from Toomevara. Her brothers were Paddy and Tim. Sister Kathleen Mary entered the Mercy Order at the Mercy Convent, Callan,County Kilkenny and then went to New Zealand where she qualified as a nurse. She worked mainly in the Mater Misericordiae Hospital in Auckland during her nursing career. Sister Kathleen Mary who was born on January 20, 1921 died on January 8, 2019. Sympathy is extended to her nieces and nephews.