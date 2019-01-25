Late Jimmy Fogarty, Ballinure

The death occurred on Tuesday, January 15 at St. Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel of Jimmy Fogarty, late of Garraun, Ballinure. He was son of the late John and Madge Fogarty and hailed from a family of nine, which included six boys and three girls. He was predeceased by his brother Jackie who died in 2006 and his sister Elsie who died in 1999. Even though Jackie suffered ill health in recent years, he always displayed a happy light hearted disposition and last October celebrated his 80th birthday. He had a great love of music and very often as one passed by the Fogarty home, the sound of music could be heard from the various musical instruments which he played. For a number of years, he was a member of Dualla Church Choir. At the Annual Christmas Party in Boherlahan, he usually performed his party piece. He was also very much associated with the Boherlahan area because in his younger years he began working for the Sause family in Gaile and so became part of the local community there. In recent years, he looked forward to his weekly visit to the Day Care Centre in Cashel and at a time when he was able to travel, the highlight of the year for him was a trip to Lourdes with the Diocesan Pilgrimage in June. He possessed a good memory and loved to recall past events and gatherings. Coming from a close knit family who were very supportive of each other, Jimmy helped to contribute his share of commitment. As a member of a family who were steadfast in the faith throughout their lives, the Fogarty family were faithful in their attendance at church related activities which included the Friday Novena to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal. This was made possible as Pat provided transport and wheelchair facilities for the occasion. It was fitting that Novena prayers recited on the occasion of his Funeral Mass helped to enhance the liturgy on the day. His remains which were reposing on Thursday, January 17 at Devitts Funeral Parlour, Cashel were removed to the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, Dualla and on the following day after Requiem Mass, celebrated by Fr. Tom Dunne CC and assisted by Fr. Joe Egan PP and Fr. James O’Donnell PP Killenaule, interment took place in the adjoining cemetery. He is survived by his brothers Jerome, Pat, Tommy, Eddie and sisters Maura McGann and Rita Kelleher, sisters-in-law Angela and Mai, nephews, nieces, grand-niece, cousins, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

Peace to his soul.