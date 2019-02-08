Late Mary Kate (Kathleen) Holohan, Urlingford

The death has occurred of Mary Kate (Kathleen) Holohan (née Hickey), The Islands, Urlingford. Kathleen died peacefully, in the loving care of nurses and staff at the District Hospital, Castlecomer, in her 95th year on Wednesday, January 30. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Mary (Phelan), Phil, John, Chrissie (Fogarty), Joan and Catherine, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Paddy, sisters Josie and Leicha, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposed at her residence on Friday last, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Urlingford. Requiem Mass was on Saturday, followed by burial in the Mill Cemetery.

May she rest in peace.