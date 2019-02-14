Late Eddie Clare, Borris in Ossory

The death took place on Monday, February 4 in the loving care of the Staff of St. Paul's Ward, St. Vincent's Community Nursing Home, Mountmellick, of Edward Joseph (Eddie) Clare, Ballaghmore, Borris in Ossory, Co. Laois and formerly of Dunroe, Borris, Co. Carlow. His remains reposed at his home in Ballaghmore until removal on Thursday afternoon February 7 to Christ Church, Corbally, Roscrea for Funeral Service followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The late Eddie was the victim of a tragic accident five years ago and accepted his injuries with great patience and courage, supported by his wife Mai and family. He was predeceased by his sister Evelyn only very recently and is deeply regretted by his loving wife Mai, daughter Sarah, sons Andrew and Gordan, partners Brian Pearson and Aoife Fox, adored grandsons, Ben, Alex and Matt, brothers Willie, Victor and Harold, uncle Harry, sisters-in-law Rose and Valerie, brothers-in-law David and Bobby, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace