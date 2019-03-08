Late Teresa Madden, Lorrha and England

The death occurred of Teresa Madden at her home in Preston, England on Friday, February 8, a few days shy of her 89th birthday. Nee Dowd from Ballymacegan, Teresa moved to England with her husband Frank Madden, Portland, in 1952 where she set up home, working tirelessly to provide for her family. A beautiful, kind, caring, loving lady with a quick wit and a cheeky smile, she was loved by all who knew her. Teresa is very sadly missed by her husband and best friend Frank, her adoring children Ellen, Patricia, Kathleen, Martin and John, her heartbroken grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends to whom sympathy is offered. Teresa’s funeral Mass was held in Preston on Wednesday, February 20 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May her gentle kind soul rest in peace.