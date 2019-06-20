The late Joe Rowland, Birr & Roscrea

Sympathy is extended to the family of the late Joe Rowland, Birr, Co. Offaly and formerly of Assumption Park, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. His death took place at his home on Wednesday, June 5 following a short illness. His remains reposed at his residence until removal on Friday morning to St. Brendan's Church, Birr for Funeral Mass followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery, Roscrea.

He is deeply regretted by his wife Marie, daughters Yvonne, Karen and Elaine, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The late Joe and his family lived in Borris-in-Ossory for a number of years in the 1970’s, during which time he hurled with the local GAA Club. Joe played in goal when Borris in Ossory won the very first Brady Cup in 1973 and was also in goal when Borris contested the Senior Hurling final in 1978. He went on to win a senior final with Roscrea in 1980 and also played in goal for Shinrone. As a mark of respect the club flag at O’Keeffe Park, Borris in Ossory was flown at half-mast.

May he rest in peace.