Eileen Doyle, Ballyduff, Thurles

The death took place on Sunday, December 1, peacefully, at the Bon Secours Hospital, Cork, of Eileen Doyle (nee Carey), Ballyduff House, Ballyduff, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Jim and daughter Marian.

Her remains reposed at her residence on Monday December 2.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles for 11.00am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Deeply mourned by her daughters Una and Aoife, sons Laurence and James, daughter in law Eibhlis, sons in law Ted and Adam, sisters Josie (Maher), Mary (Evans), Kathleen (Fogarty) and Una (Flanagan), brothers James and Pat, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Jean (Carey), Mary (Hayes), Margaret (O'Sullivan) and Agnes (Maher), brothers in law Ian (Evans), Bill (Flanagan) and Michael (Doyle), relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Rest in peace.