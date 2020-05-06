The late Nellie Cahill, the Square, Mullinahone

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Cahill (née O' Brien) late of Monument House, The Square, Mullinahone, Tipperary

Nell was a larger than life character and one always associated with growing up in Mullinahone. This week we remember Nell in the words of GAA PRO Jackie Bolder.

“In our early days we visited Nell in her shop on the Square. She transported many of us safely to post primary schools along with her husband Ned. We all had happy memories of Nell who always seemed to be in good humour. She was always present on the Square and in the Community and will be sadly missed by all of us. On behalf of the C.J.Kickhams GAA Club and the local community we extend our sincere sympathy to her husband, Ned, her daughters Marie, Rosie and Lorraine and her sons T.J. and Noel and the extended family all of whom are in our thoughts at this difficult time”.

Ellen (Nellie), deeply regretted by her loving husband Ned; sons: T.J. and Noel; daughters: Marie, Rosie and Lorraine; brothers: Dissie and Mick; sons-in-law: John, Martin and Richie; daughter-in-law: Mary; grand-children, great grand-children, nieces, nephews, relatives, nighbours and a wide circle of friends.

During the week Nell was interred in Ballingarry.

May she rest in peace.