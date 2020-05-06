The late Jessie Costello, Cappawhite

The death has occurred of Jessie Costello (née Dunlea) late of Cappagh, Cappawhite, Tipperary on April 30.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Billy and Eddie, daughter Peggy (Cummins), brother Joe Dunlea, daughter-in-law Ann, son-in-law Tony, grandchildren Declan, Thomas, Siobhán, Kathleen and Anthony, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends including those from Daycare where she attended every week before she got too ill to attend.

Jessie was buried in Cappa after Mass on Saturday, May 2 with her late husband Tommy and late daughter Kathleen.

Sincere sympathy is extended to the Costello family.