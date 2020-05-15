The late Michael Burke, Fethard, Co. Tipperary and Chicago, USA

The death has occurred of Michael Burke late of Farranshea, Fethard, Tipperary and formerly of Chicago, Illinois.

Michael, in the care of the staff of St Benedict's, Cashel on Sunday, April 19.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances, his sons and daughters Patrick, Michael, Peggy, Brian, Kevin and Elizabeth, his brother Patrick, his sisters Nellie, Biddy and Mary, son in law, daughters in law, sister in law, his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A talented footballer, Mick was one of six St. Patrick's players who helped Fethard to victory over Ardfinnan in the South Tipperary Minor Football Final of 1951.

In 1952 Mick was in action again for the St. Patrick's Minor Footballers who defeated the 13th Battalion in Killusty but lost to a star studded Fethard team. Soon afterwards Mick was stolen from us by the old enemy of the 1950's emigration.

But the story does not end there as 30 years later Mick’s son Brian was a star with the Fethard blues and played for Tipperary minor footballers for two years including the All-Ireland Final of 1984. Brian was also a Co. Tipperary minor hurler, a Tipperary under 21 and Senior footballer and lined out with the Munster Footballers as well as representing Ireland in the International Rules series in Australia.

Brian’s sisters Lizzy and Peggy both live in Cloneen. Peggy lives just across the road from Anner Park and in recent years Mick watched a lot of matches from her window and occasionally witnessed some locals recovering balls from the front lawn.

May the soul of Mick Burke rest in peace.