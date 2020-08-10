Obituary: The late Patrick Grant, Co. Donegal and Coalbrook, Thurles

The death has occurred of Patrick (Buddy) Grant, Bircog, Pettigo, Co. Donegal, formerly Curraheen, Coalbrook, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, who died peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

Beloved husband of Eileen and loving father of Anne-Marie and Richard, Buddy is deeply regretted by son-in-law Aidan, grandson Conor, sisters Peggy Meagher and Lou Ryan, nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Removal of his remains took place from his residence on Sunday morning at 11.00 am and arrived at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11.30 am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions the wake and funeral were private to family members only.

“Go ndéana Dia trócaire air”.