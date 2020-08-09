Obituary: The Late Nora (Nonie) Ryan, Rathcunikeen, Two Mile Borris, Thurles

The death took place recently of Nora (Nonie) Ryan (nee Power) Rathcunikeen, Two Mile Borris, Thurles.

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, twin sister Judy, sister Mary and brother Michael. Deeply mourned by her sons Ger and Pat, grandchildren Kate, Cora, Meadhbh, Paudie, Eimear, Michael and Thomas, daughters in law Lisa and Breda, brothers Thomas and Edward, sister in law Betty, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Her remains were reposed at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home Thurles on Friday July 17.

Requiem Mass on Saturday July 18 in St. Kevin's Church Littleton at 11.30am followed by burial in Two Mile Borris Cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 numbers were limited to 50 family friends in the Church. May she rest in peace.