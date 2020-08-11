The late Breda Horgan, Medway House, Ballybeg, Littleton

The death has taken place on July 17 of Breda Horgan (nee Collins) Medway House, Ballybeg, Littleton.

Unexpectedly, at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband Willie. Deeply mourned by her family, sons James and Derrick, brothers Eamon, Seamus, Martin, Johnny and Billy, sister Joan, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass took place in Holycross Abbey on Tuesday July 21 at 11.30am, followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

May She Rest In Peace.