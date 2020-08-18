Sympathy is extended to Triona Meade and family, Grangemore, Borris in Ossory on the death of her mother, the late Mrs Anna Bergin (nee O'Connor) Kilbreedy, Rathdowney. Her death took place on Friday, August 7, peacefully at home, in the presence of her family. The late Anna, who was predeceased by her husband Paddy, infant son Kevin and her son-in-law Peter, is sadly mourned by her family Bree, Matt, Triona, Trish and Claire, daughter-in-law Noreen, sons-in-law Shane, Billy, Pierce and Noel, grandchildren, sisters Kathleen and Josie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Anna’s Funeral Mass, which was restricted to family and close relatives due to renewed COVID-19 restrictions for Co. Laois, was celebrated on Sunday August 9 in St. Canice's Church, Clough, followed by burial in Bordwell Cemetery.