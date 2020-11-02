Late Harry Mullins, The Commons, Co Tipperary

We extend our sincere sympathy to the family of the late Harry Mullins, 25 St. Patrick’s Tce, The Commons, (former Showman) who passed away unexpectedly at St. Joseph's Hospital, Clonmel, on Saturday October 17, 2020. He is deeply regretted by his son Paul, daughter Alison and their mother Wilma, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. What a fitting tribute to Harry on the day of his burial that the people of The Commons and beyond turned out in such numbers to bid him a last farewell. As the funeral cortege came through the village past the 1848 Monument and National Flag, the Larry Wall Memorial, the corner honouring the “Ballincurry Hare” John Joe Barry and past Boggan Healy’s handball alley, a guard of honour was on both sides of the street down to St Patrick’s Tce. where he had lived. The children from Slieveardagh N.S. joined this guard of honour, which would have pleased Harry so much. Music was played right down the village by Martina, Timmy and Mick and an emotional round of applause in honour of Harry showed how much the people appreciated his friendship and help down through the years. Then it was on to the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, where a sizable crowd was on hand to greet his remains. Fr. Quirke PP said the Mass while music was played in the church by the Heffernans, after which his friend, John Dalton, sang “Slievenamon” at the graveside. Well done to all the people who honoured Harry, because they were representing their families and friends, past and present, who could not be there because of the difficult circumstances in which we find ourselves as a result of coronavirus. Harry was always proud of where he came from and he would certainly be humbled by the heart-warming tributes to him today.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.