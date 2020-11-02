Late Sr. Imelda (Eileen) Stakelum, Holycross

Sympathy to the Stakelum and Maher families on the passing of Sr. Imelda (Eileen) Stakelum St. Joseph's Convent of Mercy, Leighsbrook, Navan and late of Glenreigh, Holycross. She will be sadly missed by the Community at St. Joseph's and the Sisters of Mercy, Northern Province, her nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandniece, great-grandnephew, relatives and friends. Peace to her kindly soul.