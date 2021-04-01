Obituary: The late Pádraig Ó hAoláin, Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary and Galway

The death of Pádraig Ó hAoláin has occurred in Galway.

A native of Loughane, Cloughjordan, he was an exceptional student, graduating with a BA Degree from UCD and a Law Degree from UCG.

A talented hurler he played with the Kilruane MacDonaghs juvenile, minor and junior teams and won a North junior title in 1964.

He was later involved as a player and trainer with the Spiddal hurling club in Galway.

His love of the Irish language influenced his working life and in the 1970's he moved to Connamara where he and his wife, Betty, raised their six children.

Known to all as Pádraig Ó hAoláin, he applied himself to the development of Irish and the Gaeltacht areas and at the time of his retirement in 2011 he was Chief Executive of Údrás na Gaeltachta.

He leaves a heartbroken family – Betty (Catherine), Fionnuala, Catriona, Neasa, Pádraic, Aogán, Féilim; daughters and sons in law and much loved grandchildren Aodhtan, Noa, Malachi, Oskar, Absalon, Killian, Thomas, Oisín, Éinín and Fia. Predeceased by his brother Seán.

His passing is an enormous loss to his sisters Chrissie and Pauline, his brother Liam, his sister in law and brother in law, relations, neighbours and friends.

B’aoibhinn leis an cheoil agus chum sé amhrán fé leith, ‘Cóilín Phádraig Shéamais’. Solas na bhflaitheais ar a anam dhílís.