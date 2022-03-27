FBD Semple Stadium to host Allianz hurling final on Saturday next

Semple Stadium, Thurles will host the Allianz National Hurling League final on Saturday evening next.
FBD Semple Stadium will host the Allianz National Hurling League Final between Waterford and Cork on Saturday evening next at 7:15pm, Croke Park had confirmed.
This eagerly awaited clash is expected to bring upwards of 15,000 spectators to Thurles on the evening - the same day that newly promoted Tipperary will take on Cavan in the Division 4 final in Croke Park with a 2:30pm throw-in time.
Both of these games will be televised on TG4.
