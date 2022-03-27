Search

27 Mar 2022

FBD Semple Stadium to host Allianz hurling final on Saturday next

Tipp footballers will play Division 4 final on Saturday in Croke Park

Semple Stadium

Semple Stadium, Thurles will host the Allianz National Hurling League final on Saturday evening next.

Noel Dundon

27 Mar 2022 9:12 PM

FBD Semple Stadium will host the Allianz National Hurling League Final between Waterford and Cork on Saturday evening next at 7:15pm, Croke Park had confirmed.

This eagerly awaited clash is expected to bring upwards of 15,000 spectators to Thurles on the evening - the same day that newly promoted Tipperary will take on Cavan in the Division 4 final in Croke Park with a 2:30pm throw-in time.

Both of these games will be televised on TG4.

