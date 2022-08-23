Rathdowney Golf Club Results

Tuesday August 16 Open Singles Results:
1st Kevin Fennelly 38pts
2nd Stephen Murphy 35pts
Ladies 18 Hole Wed 17th Aug 2022
1st Marie Phelan 42pts
2nd Kathleen Guilfoyle 36pts
3rd Stephanie Phelan 35pts
Ladies 9 Hole Wed 17th Aug 2022
1st Carmel Lonergan 23pts
2nd Norma Maher 19pts
3rd Kay Muldowney 18pts
Senior Golf Results 18th Aug 2022
18 Hole Singles
Cat. 1 1st Declan Dowling 32pts
2nd John Moriarty 30pts
Cat. 2 1st Mike Gibbons 31pts
2nd Denis Cleere 31pts
Next Senior Outing Thursday 1st Sept at 11am in Gowran.
Sat 20th & Sun 21st Results 18 Hole Single Stableford
1st Mark Kirwan 41pts
2nd Jason Moore 38pts
Gross Colin Delaney 31pts
3rd Jorge Bras 37pts
Split the Pot
This weeks lucky split the pot winner is Janet Coiley, who scooped the €161 jackpot. Thanks to everyone for the continued support.
