23 Aug 2022

Rathdowney Golf Club Results

Tuesday August 16 Open Singles Results

Rathdowney Golf Club Results

23 Aug 2022 7:45 PM

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Tuesday August 16 Open Singles Results:

1st Kevin Fennelly 38pts
2nd Stephen Murphy  35pts

Ladies 18 Hole Wed 17th Aug 2022
1st Marie Phelan       42pts
2nd Kathleen Guilfoyle 36pts
3rd Stephanie Phelan    35pts


Ladies 9 Hole Wed 17th Aug 2022
1st Carmel Lonergan    23pts
2nd Norma Maher       19pts
3rd  Kay Muldowney    18pts


Senior Golf Results 18th Aug 2022
18 Hole Singles
Cat. 1 1st Declan Dowling   32pts
            2nd John Moriarty    30pts
Cat. 2 1st Mike Gibbons      31pts
            2nd Denis Cleere       31pts
Next Senior Outing Thursday 1st Sept at 11am in Gowran.


Sat 20th & Sun 21st Results 18 Hole Single Stableford
1st Mark Kirwan  41pts
2nd Jason Moore  38pts
Gross Colin Delaney 31pts
3rd Jorge Bras           37pts


Split the Pot
This weeks lucky split the pot winner is Janet Coiley, who scooped the €161 jackpot. Thanks to everyone for the continued support.

