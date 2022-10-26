Ireland claim famous T20 World Cup win over England

Ireland claimed another momentous victory in the T20 World Cup as they shocked rivals England at the MCG.
Ireland made 157 and bowled superbly to restrict England to 105 for five when rain stopped play and Ireland took victory under the DLS method.
Eleven years on from their 50-over World Cup upset win over the same opponents at Bangalore, Ireland have blown this Super 12s group wide open with England needing to win their three remaining fixtures to finish in the top-two.
