Tipperary Star athletics club notes and fixtures

County Masters Road Championships

Well done to Sinead Tynan who represented the Club at the County Masters Road Championships held in Clerihan on Sunday last. Sinead finished fifth overall in the ladies 6k event and went on to clinch the silver medal in the M50 category. Great running from Sinead.

County Senior Road Championships

These championships take place in Dundrum on Sunday August 22. Entries are now open, and all athletes interested in taking part should forward their details to Geraldine Hickey on or before Wednesday August 18.

Split the Bucket!

The winner of the Split the Bucket for Friday 6th August was Pat O’Connor, Barna. The draw takes place each Friday night at 8.30pm with several options available – 3 entries for €5, 12 entries for €20 (includes 2 additional free weeks), 28 entries for 50 (includes 3 additional free weeks).

Your support for this venture is very much appreciated.

Moycarkey Coolcroo AC

Munster Juvenile T&F Results

The 2nd weekend of the Munster Juvenile Track & Field Championships took place last weekend July 17th +18. We had 4 athletes representing the club, On Saturday, first up for the club was Oscar Caffery in the Boys 13s 60metres Oscar had a very good run coming 3rd in his heat in a time of 9.50seconds but just missed out on qualifying for the final.

Dáire O'Donnell was next up in the Boys 15s 1500m where he ran a great race to win the Gold medal in a time of 4mins 31.30 edging out Cork athlete Jack O'Rourke who also ran the same time with just 0.17 of a second separating. On Sunday saw the Girls in competition, In the 13s 60meter Hurdles Rosie O'Brien was a very good race coming 2nd in her heat in a time of 11.75secs just missing out on the final, In the 15s 1500m Aoibheann Fogarty ran very well in a time 5mins 44.96 seconds, Congrats to All our athletes who competed excellently despite the scorching temperatures.

Dundrum 10k result: very well done to Aine Crosse who was our only representative at the Annual Coillte 10k road race on July 7th where she completed the 6.2 mile distance in a good time of 54mins 38 secs.

Euro U23 Round Up

Result from Tallinn Estonia July 8th at the European U23 Athletics Championships, Unfortunately, Sean Mocklers best throw of 63.95m wasn't enough to make the final this time around but it has been a great season for Sean and hopefully, many more to come. On Sunday, July 11 Ireland's Men's 4x400m relay team time of 3:11.22 in round 1 of the European U23 Track & Field Championships wasn't enough on this occasion to progress to the final, Our own David Ryan was due to be part of the team but days before he was due to fly out to Estonia David felt unwell & had a negative PCR test but didn't feel well enough to be at his best and had to make the hard decision that he could not compete, tough going for David but I'm sure he'll get the chance to represent Ireland again in the future and a fantastic achievement to have been selected for your country

Memorial Plaque for Jimmy

On Friday July 9, a memorial plaque was unveiled for the late great Jimmy Fogarty in Two Mile Borris Cemetery, Jimmy was a great servant to Moycarkey Borris & Moycarkey Coolcroo, Tipperary Athletics and the Community in general

Many people would have liked to have been in attendance for the Mass & unveiling which surely would have been a packed out occasion but due to Covid 19 that unfortunately could not happen. The plaque is available to see in the graveyard if you keep left as you walk in the gate about 200m in along on the wall you will see it. Many thanks to all the organisers and to his family and friends. Jimmy would have been looking down very fondly and would have been humbled to have been remembered in this kind way.

community games news

medal presentation

County Tipperary community games had a special presentation for medal winners in the Virtual Events adjacent to the Aldi Store in Thurles on Saturday last, August 7. Pictured are some of the medal winners from Ballingarry area. - Orla Boylan, Silver U12 handwriting, Roisin Rice bronze u8 Art, Matthew Meagher Gold boys u10 model making, Roisin Norton, County Gold medalist and Silver in National finals in u10 Model making. Ciara Boylan silver u12 dance.

Gortnahoe

Shane Gleeson, Silver u14 Art, Ciara Gleeson, Silver u16 singing, Conor Gleeson, Gold u10 Art and 4th Place National medal. Ronan Gleeson, Gold u14 Art, Caoimhe Pollard, Bronze u10 Art, Ivan O Reilly, Silver u10 Handwriting with Richard Blake, Manager of Thurles Aldi Store.

Moycarkey Holycross & Richard. Orla Timmons, Moycarkey Bronze u12 music. Cáit Brown, Holycross, County and National Gold Medalist in u16 Recitation, Maria Stapleton,

Moycarkey Borris Silver u12 Recitation with Richard Blake, Manager of Thurles Aldi store Medal winners from Upperchurch. Mai Griffin,Bronze u12 Singing, Kyle Corcoran, Silver u8 Art, Sean Brett, Silver u16 Recitation, Paul Brett, Silver u12 Art. With Richard Blake, manager of Thurles Aldi Store. (They always buy The Star).

County officials preparing for medal presentation. Annette O'Donnell, Co Secretary, Brian England, Vice Chairman, Siobhan Maher, Isobel Corbett, Marie Corbett, Co Treasurer, Isobel Maher, Amy Morrissey, Amy Ryan, Deirdre Ryan, Child Officer, Micheal Maher, County chairman.

COUNTY FINALS OF ATHLETICS will be a 2 day event. Day 1 takes place on next Saturday August 14 in Templemore. Events had to be organised in accordance with Covid 19 guidelines. Programme of Events for Saturday as follows: 10am. U10 Boys & Girls Hurdles. 10.15am u8 girls 60m semi finals. U8 boys 60m Final. 10.30am. U10 Girls 100m semi finals, U10 boys finals. U8 girls final of 60m, U10 girls final 100m 10.45am U14 Boys and Girls Shot Putt. 11am u10 Girls 200m finals. U10 Boys 200m finals. Break. 12 noon u14 Hurdles finals 12.15pm u12 girls Ball Throw, U12 boys Ball Throw. 12.15pm. Girls u12 100m semi final, boys u12 100m final, Girls u14 100m final. 12.30pm boys u14 100m final. Girls and Boys u16 100m final. Girls u12 100m final. 12.45pm u16 boys and girls 200m final, u12 girls 600m final, u12 boys 600m final 12.45pm U14 boys and girls Long Jump 1pm U14 boys and girls 800m final. U16 girls 1500m final. All other events will take place on Sunday, provisionally in Moyne at 5pm. County Finals of all GAA Events ie. U10 football, u11 hurling, u12 girls football, u14girls football, u14 Camogie are on Saturday, August 21, in Moycarkey GAA pitch in Littleton.

County athletics

Great competition in the County Junior and Master road races

The County Junior and Master’s road Championships took place last Sunday in Clerihan hosted by Clonmel AC, where conditions were good. The County Board would like to thank Clonmel AC for hosting two very successful events.

In the Junior men’s 3k race Darren O Dwyer of Carrick on Suir went into an early lead and he maintained that effort all the way to the line to come home a very worthy and convincing winner in 9 mins 29 secs. Then we had Alex Crowley of Thurles Crokes also running very well when winning the silver medal in 9 mins 47 secs. The battle for the bronze medal was only decided close to the finishing line with Tim Treacy winning the bronze medal in 10 mins 8 secs with Conor Flaherty of Clonmel finishing 4th in 10 mins 29 secs.

The men over 65 competition was also over 3k and here we had a great tussle between Matt Alexander of Coolquill and Clonmel’s Noel Howley. On the return journey Matt upped the pace and move clear to win the 0/65 title impressively in 13:47 with Noel winning the 0/70 title also in a very good time of 14:02. Then we had Leslie Smyth of Coolquill winning the 0/65 silver in 14:09. Eddie Cahalan also ran very well when winning the 0/70 Silver medal in 15:09. Myles McHugh of Clonmel got a rousing reception when winning the 0/75 title impressively in 17:58 while Eamonn Crowley also ran well when winning the over 70 bronze medal in 20:45. In the team event the Coolquill trio of Matt, Leslie and Eddie won the gold medals while the Clonmel team of Noel, Myles and Eamon captured the silver medals. Indeed, it was great to see these athletes still enjoying the Sport, they are an inspiration to all our younger athletes.

In the women’s 6k race we had a clear-cut winner in Dympna Ryan of Dundrum who was a pillar to post winner when finishing 1st over 40 in 20 mins 51 secs. Then we had Angela McCann of Clonmel winning the 0/50 title in 23:01. Anne Marie Halpin of Clonmel was 1st 0/45 in 24:58 with Karen Coughlan of Dundrum 2nd 0/40 in 26:06. Sinead Tynan of Moyne was 2nd 0/50 in 26:49 with Anna Byrne of Clonmel 1st 0/55 in 27:18. Sareen Walsh of Clonmel was 2nd 0/45 in 27:54 with Mairead Julian of Dundrum 3rd 0/45 in 28:12. Martina Ryan of Thurles Crokes was 3rd 0/55 in 28:41. Michelle Carey of Mooreabbey Milers was 3rd 0/40 in 30:25 with Stephanie Byrne of Clonmel 1st 0/35 in 31:14. Patricia Blackburn of Mooreabbey Milers was 2nd 0/55 in 33:03 with Patricia Ryan of Mooreabbey Milers 2nd 0/35 in 33:04. Esme Alexander of Coolquill won the over 60 title in 33:18. The over 45 team event was won by the Clonmel trio of Angela McCann, Anne Marie Halpin and Anna Byrne

The Master Men 6k race also attracted a very good entry. Here, shortly after the start the leading group was down to two athletes with John Fitzgibbon of Thurles Crokes and Paul Minogue of Clonmel going stride for stride for the majority of the distance.

Then as they came back into the village, John was holding a slight lead over Paul and he held that gap all the way to the line to win in 19 mins 28 secs to win gold over 40 with Paul 11 secs adrift in 2nd to win the over 35 gold medal. Then we had Dermot Gorman of Carrick on Suir finishing 3rd to win the over 35 silver medal in 20:23 with David Sheahan of Nenagh Olympic winning the over 45 title in 20:30.

John Russell of Thurles Crokes won the over 45 silver medal in 20:42 while Paddy Cummins of Moycarkey Coolcroo won the 0/35 bronze medal in 20:55.

Peer Madden of Templemore won the 0/50 title in 21:32 with Martin Keane of Dundrum winning the 0/40 silver medal in 21:42. Tom Blackburn of Mooreabbey Milers captured the 0/55 title in 22:13 with his clubmate Willie O Donoghue wining the 0/55 silver medal in 22:22. John Fogarty of Moycarkey Coolcroo was 3rd 0/40 in 22:29 with Liam Fleming of Carrick on Suir 3rd 0/45 in 22:34. Conor Fleming of Clonmel was 2nd 0/50 in 22:55 with James Sullivan of Carrick on Suir 3rd 0/55 in 23:16. Then we had Tommy Gleeson of Templemore 3rd 0/50 in 23:56 with Benny English of Dundrum 1st 0/60 in 26:34 and Ger Griffin of Moroeabbey Milers 2nd 0/60 in 27:41.

In the over 35 Inter Club event the gold medals were won by Carrick on Suir on 57 points with Clonmel edging out Dundrum by two points for the silver medals with Clonmel on 77 points and Dundrum on 79 points. In the over 50 Inter Club event, Templemore were winners on 69 points with Mooreabbey Milers 2nd on 71 points and Clonmel 3rd on 86 points.