21/08/2021

Golf in Tipperary - Prestigious wins for Paul and Anne in Captain's Prizes at Slievenamon

SLIEVENAMON GOLF CLUB

Lady Captain at Slievenamon Golf Club Teresa O’Brien (left) pictured with the overall winner in her recent Lady Captain's Prize competition, Anne Murphy

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

Lady Captain's Prize
1st, Anne Murphy
2nd , Vera Power
Gross, Ellen O'Connor
3rd , Marian Power
4th, Josephine Murphy
Past Captain, Margret Comerford
Committee, Helen Clinton
Nearest the Pin, Phil Whyte
Longest Drive, Vera Power
9 Hole, Noreen Ryan
5th, Ber Ryan
Front 9, Kathleen Kelly
Back 9, Breda Foley

The overall winner of the Gents Captain’s Prize competition at Slievenamon Golf Club for 2021 was Paul Cormack (left) pictured above accepting his prize from Gent’s Captain Sean Aylward

Gents Captain's Prize
1st, Paul Cormack
2nd, John O'Sullivan
Gross, Pat McCarthy
3rd, Danny Ryan
4th, Andrew Lawlor
Past Captain , Michael A O'Meara
Committee, Eamon Power
Nearest the Pin, Andrew Kelleher
Longest Drive , Alan Carroll
Junior Prize, Michael Jnr O'Meara
5th, Colm Butler
Seniors Prize, Pat Peters
Front 9, Damien Leen
Back 9, Brian Higgins

