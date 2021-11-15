Tipperary Soccer: All the weekend's results

The fairytale run of Tipperary's under 17 FAI Youths Cup heroes, Cullen/Lattin, came to an end against Dublin side Cherry Orchard on Sunday last.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13
Tipperary Youth Cup 1st Round
Cahir Park 3 – 2 Slievenamon Celtic
Peake Villa 6 – 1 Clonmel Town
Moyglass United 0 – 10 St Michael’s
TSDL Youths Division 1
Cashel Town 1 – 2 Galbally United
TSDL Youths Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Clonmel Celtic (off)
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14
FAI Under 17 Youths Cup 3rd Round
Cherry Orchard 9 – 0 Cullen Lattin
Munster Junior Cup 2nd Round
Wilderness Rovers 2 – 2 Bansha Celtic (AET Bansha win 5-4 on penalties)
St Michael’s B 4 – 4 Glengoole United (AET Glegoole win 6-5 on penalties)
Tipperary Cup 1st Round
Cahir Park 3 – 2 Tipperary Town (AET 2-2 FT)
Powerstown 0 – 6 Two Mile Borris
St Michael’s 8 – 0 Dualla
Cullen Lattin 4 – 3 Cashel Town
Clonmel Town 10 – 0 Burncourt Celtic
St Nicholas 5 – 3 Old Bridge (AET 3-3 FT)
Paddy Purtill Cup 1st Round
Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town B (off)
Galbally United 4 – 2 Rosegreen Rangers (AET 2-2 FT)
Clonmel Credit Union League Division 3
Donohill and District 1 – 2 Bansha Celtic
Clerihan 1 – 0 Moyglass United
Suirside 8 – 1 Tipperary Town
Killenaule Rovers 5 – 2 Two Mile Borris
