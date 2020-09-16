Beechfield Products: animal collection and animal waste products haulage services

Beechfield Products operates from an 8,000 sq.ft premises at Beech Walk which is situated on the Limerick side of Roscrea.

The company was granted an international haulage license in 1988, but nearly all of its work is concentrated in Ireland where it is well known for its animal collection and animal waste products haulage services.

"Between the animal collection and animal by-products haulage service that we province we are kept very busy. We also do some general haulage, storage and skip hire, but the business still revolves around what we have been doing for the past 50 years" John Hasting explains.

The family employs local staff divided between drivers, administration and personnel who are involved in processing casualty animals.

Beechfield Products is an approved collector of fallen, sick or dead animals, providing a professional service to farmers with a daily collection guaranteed.

Beechfield Products also provide Skip Hire for Industrial Builders & Households.

Lowloader available for Machinery transport also Tautliner & Tipper.

Our fleet consists of modern well maintained trucks and trailers and we have available low loader, tipper and tautliner trailer to handle almost any load. We also have a range of skips for waste disposal an haulage.

Call John today For Collection Service - 086 2546403

Fast Efficient Service & Keenest Rates

Beechfield Products is a long established family owned company serving the people of Roscrea and the wider Tipperary area for beyond 50 years. The company is located in Beechwalk, Roscrea which has been owned by three generations of the Hastings Family.