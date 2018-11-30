Over €2.1m worth of Tipperary properties set for BidX1 auction

Tipperary properties valued at over €2,161,000 are set to fall under the hammer at next month's BidX1 residential and commercial auction.

Included in the upcoming residential auction is a detached seven bedroom house located in Clonoulty, Cashel. The property, which is located off the R661, is close to a wide range of amenities and is approximately 12km from the town of Cashel. It carries a reserve of €88,000.

Also up for grabs are two mid terraced houses to be offered collectively as one lot at Wellington Street, Clonmel and a semi detached four bedroom house in vacant possession on Main Street, Ballingarry which has a reserve of €48,000.

In BidX1's commercial auction there are a number of exciting investment opportunities including the Bank of Ireland building located at Lower Castle Street Roscrea currently leased to Governor & Company of the Bank of Ireland until 2032. The property carries a guide price of €1,100,000.

In North Tipperary a plot of former mining land extending to nine hectares at Shallee Cross, Nenagh carries a guide price of €70,000 while a multi unit warehouse investment in Cashel carries a guide price of €775,000.

BidX1's next residential auction takes place on December 12 while its commercial auction is set for December 13.