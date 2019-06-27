Three Tipp properties included in upcoming BidX1 auction

Three lots from Tipperary have been included in the upcoming BidX1 auction early next month.

A ground floor retail unit in vacant possession and set within a wider mixed use development in Carrick-on-Suir carries a guide price of €85,000.

The property is arranged over ground floor only to provide a partially fitted out retail unit. The property is set within a wider mixed use development with residential accommodation over first and second floors.

Lot 190 The Mill Building, North Quay, Carrick on Suir carries a guide price of €85,000.

Elsewhere a two bedroom apartment at 2 Bank Place, Clonmel carries a reserve of €25,000. The property is located on the ground floor and is currently in vacant possession.

In North Tipperary, a residential development site at Clonmore, Templemore carries a guide price of €50,000.

The site area extends to approximately 0.12 hectares (0.29 acres) and contains planning permission for two houses. The property comprises an irregular shaped parcel of land. The lands benefit from road frontage on to L3246.

The next commercial and residential BidX1 auction takes place on July 10 and 11.