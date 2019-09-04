Tipperary pub hits the market for €120,000

A public house and out buildings on the market in County Tipperary has been reduced to sell.

Josie O'Neill's, Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir, is in turnkey condition and could prove to be a good business venture for an enthusiastic entrepreneur, according to Daft.ie.

The property comprises of a bar, function room, toilets, kitchen, former shop, licensed beer garden, living accommodation and extensive out buildings which include stables, barn, sheds and a site to the rear that could be developed subject to the relevant planning permission. The asking price is €120,000.

