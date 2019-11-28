Superior quality detached residence in Willomere Drive

No. 18 Willomere Drive, Thurles, is a superior quality detached residence for sale in one of the most sought after addresses in Thurles. Asking price € 250,000

On a spacious corner double site offering potential for a separate residential unit, this fine red bricked property is ideally situated and is in excellent order throughout.

There is an enclosed private yard at the rear with flower lawns in the front.

There is also a detached garage with a roof which can be converted or extended.

A big plus and a very special feature is the vacant site which has obvious potential for the erection of a separate residential unit with all mains services available.

For more details about this property and to arrange a viewing please contact P.J. Broderick & Co., 51/52 Liberty Square, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Telephone: 0504 22811.