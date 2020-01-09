Affordable living in Tipperary with Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson are delighted to offer to the market for just €150,000, this excellent town residence at No. 14 Sli na Siuire, a small mature estate just off Mitchel Street in Thurles. This is a modern 3-bed mid-terrace home in turn-key condition, having been recently redecorated throughout.

Accommodation comprises approx. 1,010 Sq. Ft. and includes entrance hall, guest W.C., sitting room, and kitchen / dining room on the ground floor. Upstairs contains 3 no. bedrooms (master ensuite), hot-press and family bathroom.

The property is in turn key condition throughout complete with fitted solid wood kitchen, quality flooring and tiling throughout. All bedrooms are of generous size with built in wardrobes and a brand new master en-suite has been tastefully completed.

Externally the residence is complete with paved driveway – private parking, front lawn with an array of mature shrubs and trees and garden to the rear. Other features include oil-fired central heating and double glazed windows throughout.

This property has been well maintained and is a wonderful opportunity for first-time buyers or investors. The property is conveniently situated within walking distance of the town centre and all services/amenities. Rail commuters can avail of a regular efficient daily service to major cities Dublin, Limerick and Cork. The M8 Dublin/Cork motorway is easily accessed at either the Horse and Jockey and Two Mile Borris exits.

This property is excellent value at €150,000 and viewings can be arranged by appointment only with sole agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson, Thurles at (0504) 22997.