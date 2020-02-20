Exceptional period residence new to the market in Thurles

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson are delight to present ‘Rosendale’ to the market, an exceptional detached period town residence on a large c. 0.66 acre site at Friar St., Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

It is rare indeed that period houses of charm and character, come on the market for sale in Thurles, so 'Rosendale', in Friar Street, provides the perfect opportunity. Built in the early 1900’s and containing many such endearing period features, the house is included in the town's list of protected structures, a compliment to its elegance and grandeur. From the open porch supported by wood columns, to the leaded glass panels surrounding the hall door, Rosendale is in remarkable order for all of it's 100 years. The canted bay windows to the front reveal two of the many fine reception rooms with high ceilings, lovely wooden art nouveau fire surrounds and decorative plaster cornicing. The entrance hall is typical of the period, beautifully lit by the leaded glass front and leading to the solid pine staircase.

Accommodation extends to almost 2,800 sq. ft and includes 6 no. bedrooms, 2 no. generous reception rooms and an extension to the rear containing a kitchen / diningroom and sunroom overlooking the extensive south-facing rear patio and gardens. There is also a garage to the side, ideal for conversion, a separate garden shed and separate vehicular access through Croke Gardens.

The site contains approx. two-thirds of an acre with considerable potential for development including housing, offices, guest accommodation etc. subject to planning.

Further details or viewings by appointment can be request from Sole Agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles – (0504) 22997.