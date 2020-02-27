Impressive Georgian property with sweeping staircase hits Tipperary market

An impressive five bay, three storey Georgian property has come to market in North Tipperary with a €375,000 price tag.

Milford House, situated on 15.84 acres of lands in Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary, was built in the mid 1700's and retains many trademark features of a fine period home, including a dramatic curving main staircase, original white marble fireplaces, cornicing and sash windows.

The main house comprises of three floors over a basement area with four reception rooms, kitchen, conservatory and six bedrooms.

While the property does require investment, the property has 'enormous potential' for the right buyer according to selling agent REA Eoin Dillon, who adds the opportunity to acquire such a 'significant and historical property' is extremely rare.

The grounds extend to 6.41 Ha. There is an abundance of trees, including an organic orchard, and shrubs along with pasture grasslands.

Also included in the sale is a number of outbuildings, including a renovated cottage which has been lovingly restored to retain much of its original charm.

Viewing is by strict appointment only and prospective buyers are advised to bring their own protective clothing including boots and wellies when viewing the property.