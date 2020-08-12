Property that was 'lovingly renovated throughout' on sale for €250,000 in Tipperary

A property that was "lovingly renovated throughout" is on sale for €250,000 in Tipperary.

The four-bed two-storey detached property is located in the village of Ballysloe, 18km from Thurles, 25km from Cashel and just 27km from the centre of Kilkenny City.

This property has been lovingly renovated throughout and undergone two significant extensions in 2005 and 2010.

Accommodation extends to over 1,535 sq.ft (143m2) and includes large open-plan livingroom/diningroom with solid-fuel stove, modern newly fitted Kitchen with another dining area overlooking the rear garden.

