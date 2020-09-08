The Derrynaflan Chalice’s ‘treasured lands’ are for sale

It isn’t every day that the sale of a piece of land would make such headlines but what’s about to be sold by Clonmel estate agents Dougan/Fitzgerald by auction this Thursday, September 10, is definitely not just any piece of land.

The 184 acre farm at Lurgoe, Killenaule will go under the hammer at the Horse and Jockey Hotel on Thursday, September 10 at 3pm and will be sold in one or more lots.

Lot 1: c44 Acres Derrynaflan Island.

This is a grassland holding containing the ruins of a Christian monastic settlement known locally as “Gobain Saor”. It was here in 1980 that Clonmel father and son, Michael and Mike Webb discovered the priceless Derrynaflan hoard, including chalice, paton and wine strainer.

Lot 2: c80 acres grassland holding with dual access and a mixture of good and fair grassland.

Lot3: c60 acres tillage and grassland, primarily good quality crop land with some moderate grazing land also.

Due to the latest Covid restrictions we can only allow registered bidders to attend the auction scheduled for Thursday, September10. There will be a best bids auction at the Horse and Jockey Hotel in line with these restrictions.

Kindly contact the office for details of how to register for the auction.