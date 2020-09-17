Compact holding near Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary

A compact holding situated two miles from Borrisoleigh is currently on offer by Thomas V. Ryan Auctioneers.

It consists of almost 33 st. acres of grass lands perched over the adjacent road.

The holding is set in the town land of Gortaniddan and is contained in folio TY13883.

The land quality is quite good and it also benefits from the presence of a house in need of renovation and a haybarn.

The roadside field may have site potential (s.p.p.) while a driveway from the road allows ease of movement through the holding.

Selling agents Thomas V. Ryan are quoting an asking price of €225,000 and they can be contacted on 0504 26846 for further details.