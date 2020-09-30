Prime holding in the Tipperary's Golden Vale

Thomas V. Ryan Auctioneers are currently offering for sale what they describe as a “prime holding” at Camus, Cashel. Set in the Golden Vale the lands which total 60 st. acres approx. are situated only 2 miles from the Rock Of Cashel and only metres from the R505 (Cashel/Dundrum Road).

The area is synonymous with the equestrian world and top class farm land. The lands on offer are suitable for a variety of agricultural purposes and enjoy extensive road frontage with the potential for lot division.



According to the agents it is rare for a holding of this size to have the benefit of such road frontage. The vast majority of the lands are in grass with lot 2 including the original single storey dwelling which is presented in a shell state. A number of outbuildings are based in the vicinity of the house including a 3 span hayshed.



The lot divisions are as follows:

Lot 1: Comprises of 8¼ st. acres approx. of very good quality ground. Set in 2 roadside fields the lands are in grass and are only metres from the Dundrum Road.

Lot 2: Incorporates the residential element and a small farmyard. The accompanying 25¼ st. acres approx. are very good quality and include a number of roadside fields.

Lot 3: Is situated opposite lot 2 and contains 26½ st. acres approx. of top class lands. Set slightly overhead the adjacent road these lands also include a number of roadside fields and are among the best lands to be offered for sale in the locality in recent times.

Lot 4: The entire (60 st. acres approx.) which is guided at €965,000.

Further details are available from the sole selling agents - Thomas V. Ryan who can be contacted on (0504) 26846.