A rare rural retreat in Cormackstown, Co Tipperary

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles are currently offering this most attractive extended and renovated, traditional detached cottage to the market. The property also offers a variety of original stone outbuildings, all situated on a generous site of 0.72 acres and located in a most pleasant rural setting at Cormackstown, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

The property has been recently re-roofed and together with the extension and renovations, now offers spacious and comfortable accommodation extending to approx. 1,500 Sq.ft. This includes a large diningroom / livingroom, kitchen, large sittingroom, bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs contains a further 3 no. bedrooms with bathroom. Central heating is provided by an oil-fired system, ably assisted by a solid-fuel Stanley range and a solid-fuel stove in the sittingroom. Other services connected include a private well and septic tank.

There are generous gardens / lawns to the rear of the property with a most attractive variety of original stone outhouses, suited to a variety of domestic uses / hobbies, and ultimately suitable for further conversion to accommodation if required, (subject to PP).



The property is situated just 100m from ‘The Ship’ public house, 4km to Holycross Village and just 5km to Thurles town with all associated shops, schools, services and amenities available.

This is truly a charming property throughout and simply must be viewed in person to be fully appreciated. Viewings are strictly by appointment only through sole agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie