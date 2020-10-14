Virtual becomes reality for property buyers in Tipperary

In this brave new world of ongoing travel and social restrictions, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles are continuing to develop and incorporate the use of virtual tours on their listings. They have recently upgraded their offering using the newest technology and specialised equipment, allowing anyone with a mobile or desktop device to essentially “tour” a property via an interactive walkthrough, which that user controls. Without physically attending a viewing, it is as close to being at the property in person as one can get and Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson intend continuing the use of these tours in their new and existing listings.

One of the newest additions to their virtual tour line-up is this detached, 4-bed bungalow, with garage, situated in an excellent central location at Abbey Road, Thurles.

Accommodation comprises entrance hall, livingroom, sittingroom (former shop), kitchen, 4 no. bedrooms, bathroom & W.C. Central heating is provided by an oil-fired system, assisted by two open fires, there are double glazed windows throughout and all mains services are connected.

There is a large tarmacadam driveway to the front, ideal for a number of cars, a garage to the rear / side of the property and a private garden to the rear.



The property is situated just 150m from Thurles train station and just 750m to the centre of Thurles town with all associated shops, schools, services and amenities available. An excellent opportunity for a wide variety of buyers.

The virtual tour can be accessed on Daft.ie or MyHome.ie

Actual Viewings are strictly by appointment only through sole agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie