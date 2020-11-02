Luxury bungalow for sale in Kilcommon, Co Tipperary

This is a fine spacious residence on a picturesque elevated ¾ acre site with uninterrupted scenic views across the countryside.

Accommodation: 4 bedrooms (master ensuite), bright and comfortable sitting room with solid fuel stove, fully fitted kitchen/dining room, family bathroom, utility & wc.

The attic is fully floored, carpeted and ready for use as bedroom, office, playroom, gym etc.

The garage is almost 900 sq. ft and is fully insulated with 3 phase current. Suitable as workshop, showroom/storage and also ideal for conversion to granny flat if so required.



The outside deserves special mention, apart from the magnificent views, the entire site is fully secure with tarmacadam driveway, electric gates, solid brick piers, capped walls, beautiful tiered lawns planted with a variety of colourful plants, shrubs and flowers.

All in all this is a charming home with exceptional appeal in a quiet and peaceful rural location just over 1 mile from Kilcommon village.

Daily bus service equidistant from Thurles, Nenagh and Limerick.

Tastefully presented and in immaculate condition. Well worth viewing.

For appointment to view contact P.J. Broderick & Co. on 0504 22811.