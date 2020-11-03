Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson bring a stunning family home in Templemore to market

Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson in Thurles are continuing to upgrade their current listings with virtual tours and No. 7 Oakdale Park, Templemore is the latest offering. This property is a stunning, extended 4-Bed detached family home with generously apportioned accommodation and presented in immaculate condition throughout. Oakdale Park is a small modern development located at the end of Oakdale Road, accessed from the Roscrea Road just 500m from the centre of Templemore town.

No. 7 Oakdale Park comes complete with high-end finishes, tasteful décor throughout and a most impressive, modern extension to the rear, currently in use as a child’s playroom but ideally suited to a variety of uses.

Accommodation extends to over. 1,470 sq.ft. and includes; entrance hall with storage closet & W.C., living room with bay window and inset stove, open plan kitchen / dining room, and large, bright sunroom / playroom overlooking the west-facing rear patio / garden. Upstairs contains 4 no. bedrooms (master ensuite and all with built-in wardrobes), main bathroom, hot-press and stira-access to the attic.



There are many features of this beautiful home some of which include; modern fitted kitchen - with integrated appliances and breakfast counter; upgraded internal doors, tiled floors, laminate and solid wood floors with new carpet to stairwell and landing; the sitting room enjoys the comfort of a solid fuel inset stove and all bedrooms are generously sized and complete with fitted wardrobes. The bathrooms and en-suite have been tastefully tiled and fitted.

Externally there is off-street parking and a compact lawn area to the front, side access with garden shed and lawn / patio to the rear, capturing plenty of sunlight from the west-facing aspect. The property also features double glazed windows throughout, oil-fired central heating and is connected to all mains services.

This spacious residence presents as a superb opportunity for those seeking a beautiful family home within minutes’ walk of local shops, schools, services, amenities and a short drive to the M7 Dublin / Limerick Motorway via Roscrea.

The virtual tour / actual viewings (observing current guidelines) available only through sole agents, Sherry FitzGerald Gleeson – Thurles – (0504) 22997 / info@sfgleeson.ie