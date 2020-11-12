Stunning two storey residence for sale in Tipperary Town

No. 2 Derby Terrace, St. Michaels Street, Tipperary Town. E34.W998.

For sale by private treaty. Stunning two storey three bedroom mid-terrace residence in Tipp Town

This deceptively spacious (c.1500 sq.ft) 3 bedroom slate roof mid-terrace residence is situated in a prime residential and much sought after Iocation less than a five minute walk from the centre of town. It is in close proximity to all urban and sporting amenities including shops, church, schools, recreational facilities and medical centres.



The property in the recent past has been the subject of considerable expenditure, is in excellent structural and decorative order throughout with accommodation as follows; limestone tiled hallway. Fully tited bespoke fitted kitchen/ dining area two reception rooms downstairs w.c. with w.h.b. 3 upstairs double bedrooms main bathroom and toilet. Also a hotpress. A unique feature of this property are the high corniced ceilings in the hallway, living room and sitting room. Outside: Enclosed yard at rear. Offstreet parking facility. Garage at rear. Small well maintained front Lawn. Services. Full mains services. Alarm fitted. OFCH title; freehold.

This is without doubt a unique opportunity of acquiring a residence in turn key condition in the most sought after location in Tipperary Town either as a main residence or investment property. Located only 5 mins drive from Limerick Junction Railway Station with its regular train service to: Dublin (1hr 40mins), Limerick, Cork and Galway, this enhances the attraction of working from home more particularly in the current climate. Dublin bound trains depart from Limerick Junction as early as 05.58am. The town in addition has excellent Broadband connectivity Shannon and Cork Airports (1 hour), Dublin Airport (2.5 hours). Dublin - CorkMotorway (M7), connection at Cashel (12miles) or Cahir also 12 miles. Solicitors: Kieran T Flynn & Co, St. Michaels Street, Tipperary Vendors: Reps of Patrick J McMahon (Deceased).

Viewing strictly by appointment through Noel Corcoran Auctioneers MIPAV on 052-52233 or 086-8175538. Closing date for offers Thursday November 26, 2020 at 3pm when the highest offer if deemed sufficient will be accepted.